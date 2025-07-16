Parliament's Monsoon Session Set for Legislative Enactments and Digital Advances

The Indian Parliament is gearing up for a crucial Monsoon Session starting July 21, where a slew of significant legislations are lined up for introduction and passage. Highlights include amendments to the Manipur Goods and Services Tax and Taxation Laws, as well as comprehensive bills on sports governance, geoheritage preservation, and anti-doping regulations.

In addition to the legislative agenda, the Lok Sabha is witnessing a digital transformation. New multimedia conferencing devices have been installed at every parliamentary seat, and an electronic attendance system is now in place, aimed at streamlining daily operations. To widen accessibility, the Parliamentary Secretariat is offering real-time translations of agenda papers in 12 languages, powered by AI, available on the Digital Sansad portal for public and member engagement.

Following the announcement by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, President Droupadi Murmu has sanctioned the session running through August 21, with a scheduled break for Independence Day celebrations. The Rajya Sabha will also convene its 268th session concurrently, with all updates shared via the Members' Portal.

