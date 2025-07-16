Left Menu

Justice for Odisha's Braveheart: A Society Under Scrutiny

Rahul Gandhi pledges support to the family of a 20-year-old Odisha girl who self-immolated due to alleged sexual harassment. Political tensions rise as the Biju Janata Dal demands accountability from the Odisha government, leading to calls for the Chief Minister's resignation amidst protests.

Justice for Odisha's Braveheart: A Society Under Scrutiny
In an emotionally charged conversation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured justice for the family of a 20-year-old Odisha girl who tragically self-immolated following alleged sexual harassment. Gandhi emphasized the incident is a scar on society, vowing that the Congress party would unwaveringly support the grieving family.

Speaking to the victim's father, Gandhi conveyed the deep sorrow and aspirations of the deceased, labeling the incident both inhuman and society's collective wound. Adding his voice to the public outcry, Gandhi criticized the indifference which led to the young woman's drastic action, determined to help secure justice for her family.

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal protesters organized a 'Balasore Bandh,' expressing outrage over governmental inaction following the tragedy. Demonstrators demanded the resignations of key state officials, including the Chief and Education Ministers, denouncing the failed system that ignored the victim's desperate appeals, leading to the preventable death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

