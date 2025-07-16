Left Menu

Uncertainty Reigns: ECB's 'Steady Hand' Approach Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

Joachim Nagel of the European Central Bank emphasizes a 'steady hand' in dealing with economic uncertainties following U.S. President Trump's tariff threats. The effects on prices and trade remain unpredictable, but the ECB plans to retain current interest rates, despite complexities introduced by potential U.S. tariffs.

16-07-2025
The European Central Bank is bracing for economic upheavals following President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats. Joachim Nagel, an ECB policymaker, stated in an interview with Handelsblatt that the central bank needs a 'steady hand' amid the uncertainties. This sentiment reflects the bank's cautious approach to handling the volatile geopolitical landscape and trade tensions.

Nagel stressed the uncertainty around price impacts due to the U.S. and EU trade conflicts, highlighting concerns over their potential effect on monetary policy. Last June, the ECB hinted it would maintain interest rates, a plan likely to remain unchanged with their meeting approaching next week despite the challenging circumstances.

According to five ECB officials in a conversation with Reuters, the threatened 30% tariff on EU imports is complicating the bank's strategy but is unlikely to prevent the ECB from sticking to its interest rate decisions. The central bank remains firm on its approach amidst the unpredictable economic climate.

