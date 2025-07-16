Left Menu

Kremlin Closely Monitors Weapons Supply to Ukraine

The Kremlin is intensively monitoring the Western supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian news agencies report this issue is a priority. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted some European countries will finance these supplies. No new phone call between Presidents Putin and Trump is scheduled but could occur swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:08 IST
Kremlin Closely Monitors Weapons Supply to Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has placed the Western supply of weapons to Ukraine high on its agenda, as reported by Russian news agencies on Wednesday.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, highlighted that the transaction is a business matter, revealing that some European nations will bear the cost of arming Ukraine.

Despite the tense geopolitical climate, no new communication between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump is planned, although such a call could be quickly arranged, Peskov stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025