The Kremlin has placed the Western supply of weapons to Ukraine high on its agenda, as reported by Russian news agencies on Wednesday.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, highlighted that the transaction is a business matter, revealing that some European nations will bear the cost of arming Ukraine.

Despite the tense geopolitical climate, no new communication between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump is planned, although such a call could be quickly arranged, Peskov stated.

