Kremlin Closely Monitors Weapons Supply to Ukraine
The Kremlin is intensively monitoring the Western supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian news agencies report this issue is a priority. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted some European countries will finance these supplies. No new phone call between Presidents Putin and Trump is scheduled but could occur swiftly.
The Kremlin has placed the Western supply of weapons to Ukraine high on its agenda, as reported by Russian news agencies on Wednesday.
Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, highlighted that the transaction is a business matter, revealing that some European nations will bear the cost of arming Ukraine.
Despite the tense geopolitical climate, no new communication between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump is planned, although such a call could be quickly arranged, Peskov stated.
