Rumors Swirl in Pakistan Amid Speculation of Political Shift

Rumors suggesting a potential shift in Pakistan's political landscape have surfaced, fueled by speculations about the army chief aspiring to become president. Despite dismissals from top political figures, reports continue to speculate potential constitutional changes and a shift to a presidential system of governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid speculation about a potential shift in Pakistan's political structure, recent high-level meetings have sparked rumors of a political overhaul. Questions arose over the army chief's alleged presidential aspirations, though officials dismiss these claims as baseless.

Key meetings between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and Field Marshal Asim Munir fueled such speculation, sparking talk of a possible constitutional amendment. However, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed no such agenda is underway.

Neither legislative business nor changes to the presidency were discussed in recent meetings, leaving the rumors to float as political "kite flying." The expressed goal remains a unified government effort towards national stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

