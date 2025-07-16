Rumors Swirl in Pakistan Amid Speculation of Political Shift

Amid speculation about a potential shift in Pakistan's political structure, recent high-level meetings have sparked rumors of a political overhaul. Questions arose over the army chief's alleged presidential aspirations, though officials dismiss these claims as baseless.

Key meetings between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and Field Marshal Asim Munir fueled such speculation, sparking talk of a possible constitutional amendment. However, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed no such agenda is underway.

Neither legislative business nor changes to the presidency were discussed in recent meetings, leaving the rumors to float as political "kite flying." The expressed goal remains a unified government effort towards national stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)