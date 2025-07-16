Congress Leaders Kharge and Gandhi Chart Future in Assam

In a significant move, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, alongside Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, conducted an official visit to Assam on Wednesday. Their mission: engage in strategic discussions with the state unit of the Congress party to fortify its organizational structure.

Gaurav Gogoi, the state's Congress president, expressed his honor in welcoming the two leaders. A crucial meeting took place in Guwahati with Assam's Congress leadership, including Political Affairs Committee members, PCC office bearers, MPs, MLAs, and DCC Presidents, focusing on upcoming challenges and strengthening the party's base.

As part of their itinerary, Kharge and Gandhi connected with tribal communities and individuals confronting displacement threats. Additionally, a subsequent meeting with party officials was scheduled at Chaygaon. Their visit, the first since Gogoi's appointment, is strategically positioned ahead of the next assembly elections.

