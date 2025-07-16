Congress Leaders Kharge and Gandhi Chart Future in Assam
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi visited Assam to discuss strengthening the party and future strategies with state leaders. They also met with local communities facing various challenges. This marks their first visit to Assam since Gaurav Gogoi became the state president.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, alongside Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, conducted an official visit to Assam on Wednesday. Their mission: engage in strategic discussions with the state unit of the Congress party to fortify its organizational structure.
Gaurav Gogoi, the state's Congress president, expressed his honor in welcoming the two leaders. A crucial meeting took place in Guwahati with Assam's Congress leadership, including Political Affairs Committee members, PCC office bearers, MPs, MLAs, and DCC Presidents, focusing on upcoming challenges and strengthening the party's base.
As part of their itinerary, Kharge and Gandhi connected with tribal communities and individuals confronting displacement threats. Additionally, a subsequent meeting with party officials was scheduled at Chaygaon. Their visit, the first since Gogoi's appointment, is strategically positioned ahead of the next assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Politics: No Leadership Change, Focus on Unity and Elections
India's push for zero tariff on labour-intensive exports is combination of economic strategy and domestic politics: GTRI
Cong bringing Jamaat-e-Islami into political mainstream due to its desperate politics: BJP
Bihar's Political Arena Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Elections
Sterling nudges lower but still near multi-year highs, looking past UK politics