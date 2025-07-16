Left Menu

Government-Sponsored Attack? Sambhaji Brigade Leader Claims Political Conspiracy

Sambhaji Brigade leader Pravin Gaikwad accuses the Maharashtra government of orchestrating an attack on him. The incident, captured and shared on social media, involved activist Deepak Kate, who allegedly has criminal ties and connections with political figures. The attack arose from Gaikwad's controversial remarks about Swami Samarth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sambhaji Brigade leader Pravin Gaikwad alleges that the attack on him in Solapur's Akkalkot village was orchestrated by government forces. He asserts that the incident, where he was manhandled and ink was thrown at him, was captured on video and deliberately disseminated online.

Gaikwad points the finger at Deepak Kate, an activist purportedly with a criminal record, as the primary aggressor. Kate, along with six others from the Shivdharm Foundation, faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting but was released after police intervention. Gaikwad links Kate to Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, suggesting political involvement.

Minister Bawankule has denied any role in the attack or efforts to shield Kate, emphasizing a non-partisan approach to justice. He condemned the attack, maintaining that the BJP does not protect those involved in legal altercations. The incident stems from backlash against Gaikwad's remarks on Swami Samarth.

