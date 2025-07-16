Tension in Harda: Police Lathicharge Sparks Outcry

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has demanded an immediate report from the Harda district administration following a controversial police lathicharge on a Rajput community hostel. The incident has stirred significant unrest within the community.

Yadav emphasized the state government's commitment to maintaining social justice and harmony. 'No element will be allowed to disrupt the social harmony in Madhya Pradesh,' he assured through a statement on X.

Violence erupted when a protest by Karni Sena activists, aimed at addressing an alleged fraud involving 18 lakh rupees in a diamond deal, turned chaotic. The police's use of force, including tear gas, led to the arrest of Sena national president Jeevan Singh Sherpur.

