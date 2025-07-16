Left Menu

Tension in Harda: Police Lathicharge Sparks Outcry

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has demanded a report on the police lathicharge against Rajput community hostel inmates in Harda. The protest by Karni Sena activists turned violent, prompting police action. The incident stemmed from alleged fraud concerning a diamond deal, leading to increased unrest.

Updated: 16-07-2025 18:11 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has demanded an immediate report from the Harda district administration following a controversial police lathicharge on a Rajput community hostel. The incident has stirred significant unrest within the community.

Yadav emphasized the state government's commitment to maintaining social justice and harmony. 'No element will be allowed to disrupt the social harmony in Madhya Pradesh,' he assured through a statement on X.

Violence erupted when a protest by Karni Sena activists, aimed at addressing an alleged fraud involving 18 lakh rupees in a diamond deal, turned chaotic. The police's use of force, including tear gas, led to the arrest of Sena national president Jeevan Singh Sherpur.

