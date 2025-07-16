Shake-Up at HHS: Kennedy Jr. Fires Top Aides Amid Controversial Reforms

In a significant shake-up, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dismissed two of his top aides, Heather Flick Melanson and Hannah Anderson. The decision, confirmed by an agency spokesperson on Wednesday, comes as Kennedy Jr. pushes forward with controversial reforms.

Assuming the role of acting chief of staff is Matt Buckham, who is also the Secretary's White House Liaison. Buckham's immediate appointment highlights a shift in the department's leadership dynamics as Kennedy Jr. embarks on a challenging restructuring plan.

Since his appointment, Kennedy has been under scrutiny for his intentions to revamp the department significantly, notably after a federal judge halted his efforts to implement the restructuring. His stance on vaccines, which contradicts established scientific consensus, further fuels the debate around his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)