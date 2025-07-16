Congress OBC Advisory Council Calls for Caste Census and Reservation Reforms

In a significant move, the All India Congress Committee's OBC Advisory Council, led by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, emphasized the need for a national caste census and discussed breaching the 50% reservation limit. The meeting, held initially in Bengaluru, aims to enhance OBC representation across education, employment, and politics.

Attended by eminent Congress figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the Council's inaugural gathering resulted in the 'Bengaluru Declaration.' This document demands a detailed caste census by the Registrar General of India and calls for constitutional reservation adjustments in line with Article 15(5).

Baghel highlighted the importance of the upcoming meeting scheduled in New Delhi, asserting its potential benefits for the OBC community. CM Siddaramaiah praised Rahul Gandhi's efforts, acknowledging his pivotal role in championing the cause of marginalized sectors. The outcome aims at redefining opportunities for OBCs in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)