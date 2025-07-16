Left Menu

Congress OBC Advisory Council Calls for Caste Census and Reservation Reforms

The AICC OBC Advisory Council, headed by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, proposed a national caste census and breaking the 50% reservation cap in its first meeting in Bengaluru. The Council, attended by senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, emphasized reforms for fair representation of OBCs in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:27 IST
Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the All India Congress Committee's OBC Advisory Council, led by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, emphasized the need for a national caste census and discussed breaching the 50% reservation limit. The meeting, held initially in Bengaluru, aims to enhance OBC representation across education, employment, and politics.

Attended by eminent Congress figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the Council's inaugural gathering resulted in the 'Bengaluru Declaration.' This document demands a detailed caste census by the Registrar General of India and calls for constitutional reservation adjustments in line with Article 15(5).

Baghel highlighted the importance of the upcoming meeting scheduled in New Delhi, asserting its potential benefits for the OBC community. CM Siddaramaiah praised Rahul Gandhi's efforts, acknowledging his pivotal role in championing the cause of marginalized sectors. The outcome aims at redefining opportunities for OBCs in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

