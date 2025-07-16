Trump Indicates Iran's Negotiation Desires

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Iran is keen to negotiate with the United States but indicated he is not in a hurry to commence discussions.

Asserting Iran's eagerness, Trump remarked, "They want to negotiate badly," during a briefing with journalists at the White House.

The statement came as he held talks with the Bahraini leader, highlighting a strategic pause in U.S. diplomatic engagement with Iran.

