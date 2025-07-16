Left Menu

Trump Indicates Iran's Negotiation Desires

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran is eager to negotiate with the United States; however, he expressed a lack of urgency to initiate talks. The comments were made during a meeting at the White House with Bahrain's leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:44 IST
Trump Indicates Iran's Negotiation Desires
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Iran is keen to negotiate with the United States but indicated he is not in a hurry to commence discussions.

Asserting Iran's eagerness, Trump remarked, "They want to negotiate badly," during a briefing with journalists at the White House.

The statement came as he held talks with the Bahraini leader, highlighting a strategic pause in U.S. diplomatic engagement with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025