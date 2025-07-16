Trump Indicates Iran's Negotiation Desires
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran is eager to negotiate with the United States; however, he expressed a lack of urgency to initiate talks. The comments were made during a meeting at the White House with Bahrain's leader.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:44 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Iran is keen to negotiate with the United States but indicated he is not in a hurry to commence discussions.
Asserting Iran's eagerness, Trump remarked, "They want to negotiate badly," during a briefing with journalists at the White House.
The statement came as he held talks with the Bahraini leader, highlighting a strategic pause in U.S. diplomatic engagement with Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Quad Diplomacy: Amid Rising Tensions, US Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Alliances
Pakistan Assumes UNSC Presidency: A New Chapter in Global Diplomacy
UN Leaders and WHO Botswana Unite to Bolster Health, Diplomacy, and Equity
This is not the era of war; problems should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy: PM Modi.
Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A New Era in Energy and Diplomacy