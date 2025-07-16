Sweeping Changes at HHS: Firings, Restructures, and Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dismissed his chief of staff, Heather Flick Melanson, and deputy chief of staff for policy, Hannah Anderson, on Wednesday. This decisive action underscores Kennedy's ambition to reshape the department during a period of significant restructuring.

Matt Buckham, formerly Kennedy's White House liaison at HHS, is stepping up as acting chief of staff. His appointment comes in the wake of a federal judge's decision to block Kennedy's proposed overhauls of HHS agencies, which include substantial workforce reductions.

Controversy surrounded Eric Schnabel's recent dismissal from the National Institutes of Health. According to The Washington Post, Schnabel's departure is linked to a contract investigation involving benefits to his wife, Trish Schnabel, intended as an autism consultant. As the reshuffling continues, unanswered questions about staffing decisions persist.