Sweeping Changes at HHS: Firings, Restructures, and Controversy

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dismissed key staff members, including the chief and deputy chiefs of staff. The staff changes occur amid efforts to overhaul the department, though a federal judge recently blocked these proposals. Controversies around contracts and restructuring linger as the story develops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:14 IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dismissed his chief of staff, Heather Flick Melanson, and deputy chief of staff for policy, Hannah Anderson, on Wednesday. This decisive action underscores Kennedy's ambition to reshape the department during a period of significant restructuring.

Matt Buckham, formerly Kennedy's White House liaison at HHS, is stepping up as acting chief of staff. His appointment comes in the wake of a federal judge's decision to block Kennedy's proposed overhauls of HHS agencies, which include substantial workforce reductions.

Controversy surrounded Eric Schnabel's recent dismissal from the National Institutes of Health. According to The Washington Post, Schnabel's departure is linked to a contract investigation involving benefits to his wife, Trish Schnabel, intended as an autism consultant. As the reshuffling continues, unanswered questions about staffing decisions persist.

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

