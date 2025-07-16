Left Menu

Trump vs. Powell: The Tensions at the Federal Reserve Helm

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell but stated he is not planning to fire him. The possibility of Powell's dismissal arose, causing market volatility. Trump suggests Powell hasn't lowered interest rates enough while defending Fed independence, Republican senators caution against firing the chair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:00 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while also asserting he has no plans to remove him from his position. Despite a Bloomberg report suggesting an imminent dismissal, Trump downplayed the possibility, stating it remains highly unlikely unless fraud evidence emerges.

Market reactions included a fall in stocks and the dollar, paired with rising Treasury yields following initial firing speculations. Trump has previously voiced dissatisfaction with Powell for not reducing interest rates, leading to discussions among Republicans about the chair's future. Federal Reserve independence remains a significant concern for lawmakers.

Senate Republican Thom Tillis and others warn that ousting Powell could damage U.S. credibility and market stability. Amidst ongoing disagreements over economic policy, Powell, recently affirmed for a second term by President Joe Biden, intends to fulfill his tenure ending in 2026, while the search for potential successors continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

