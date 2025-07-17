Trump's Wish for Powell's Resignation Raises Market Concerns
President Trump expressed a desire to see Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell resign, indicating that directly removing him could disrupt markets. The comments were made in an interview with the Real America's Voice network, highlighting tensions between Trump and the central banking system.
In a recent interview, U.S. President Donald Trump openly stated his wish for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to resign. However, he expressed concerns that taking direct action to remove Powell might lead to market disruptions.
The interview, aired on Real America's Voice network, showcased Trump's ongoing discontent with the Federal Reserve's approaches under Powell's leadership.
Trump's remarks have again underscored the frictions between the presidency and the country's central banking system, drawing attention to the potential economic implications of such a departure.
