Trump's Wish for Powell's Resignation Raises Market Concerns

In a recent interview, U.S. President Donald Trump openly stated his wish for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to resign. However, he expressed concerns that taking direct action to remove Powell might lead to market disruptions.

The interview, aired on Real America's Voice network, showcased Trump's ongoing discontent with the Federal Reserve's approaches under Powell's leadership.

Trump's remarks have again underscored the frictions between the presidency and the country's central banking system, drawing attention to the potential economic implications of such a departure.