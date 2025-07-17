Left Menu

Trump's Wish for Powell's Resignation Raises Market Concerns

President Trump expressed a desire to see Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell resign, indicating that directly removing him could disrupt markets. The comments were made in an interview with the Real America's Voice network, highlighting tensions between Trump and the central banking system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2025 03:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 03:58 IST
Trump's Wish for Powell's Resignation Raises Market Concerns
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent interview, U.S. President Donald Trump openly stated his wish for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to resign. However, he expressed concerns that taking direct action to remove Powell might lead to market disruptions.

The interview, aired on Real America's Voice network, showcased Trump's ongoing discontent with the Federal Reserve's approaches under Powell's leadership.

Trump's remarks have again underscored the frictions between the presidency and the country's central banking system, drawing attention to the potential economic implications of such a departure.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025