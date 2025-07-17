Lula Confronts Trump's Tariff Threat

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to address his nation via television and radio regarding the looming tariff increases imposed by the Trump administration. This information comes from sources cited by Valor Economico newspaper on Wednesday.

President Lula's message follows President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a substantial 50% tariff hike on U.S. imports from Brazil. The new trade restrictions are scheduled to take effect in August, causing significant concern in Brazil.

The anticipated broadcast is scheduled for Thursday, where President Lula is expected to outline Brazil's response to these escalating trade tensions with the United States.