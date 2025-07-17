Lula Confronts Trump's Tariff Threat
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva plans to address the nation through TV and radio about Donald Trump's administration's threat of increasing tariffs against Brazil. This follows Trump's announcement of a new 50% tariff on U.S. imports from Brazil starting in August.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to address his nation via television and radio regarding the looming tariff increases imposed by the Trump administration. This information comes from sources cited by Valor Economico newspaper on Wednesday.
President Lula's message follows President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a substantial 50% tariff hike on U.S. imports from Brazil. The new trade restrictions are scheduled to take effect in August, causing significant concern in Brazil.
The anticipated broadcast is scheduled for Thursday, where President Lula is expected to outline Brazil's response to these escalating trade tensions with the United States.
