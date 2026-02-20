Left Menu

Jharkhand's New Budget Focus: Enhancing Services and Addressing Criticisms

Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore presented a Rs 6,450 crore supplementary budget, focusing on rural and social services. Concerns arose over slow bureaucratic processes and infrastructural problems, while new support measures for health and migrant workers were discussed amidst criticisms of government inefficiencies.

Ranchi | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:06 IST
Jharkhand's Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore unveiled a supplementary budget of Rs 6,450 crore in the assembly, marking the year's third additional fiscal proposal. The budget prioritizes the rural works department with Rs 1,717.58 crore and significant allocations to women, child development, and social security sectors.

Amid the budget session, opposition lawmakers criticized the government's sluggish bureaucratic operations and rampant corruption in Circle Offices, affecting citizens' ability to obtain essential services without paying extra fees. Minister of Revenue Deepak Birua assured strict measures against non-compliant officials under the 'Right to Service Act' of 2011.

Meanwhile, discussions highlighted infrastructural issues at Jamshedpur's MGM Medical College and support for migrant workers. Health Minister Irfan Ansari acknowledged a water supply shortage at the hospital, promising interim solutions. The session also addressed aid for migrant workers and assured a one-time payment for women health workers on International Women's Day.

