Left Menu

Yulia Svyrydenko: Ukraine's New Prime Minister Amid Reshuffle

Ukraine's parliament has appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new prime minister, marking a significant reshuffle in President Zelenskiy's government. Her appointment follows her tenure as economy minister and deputy prime minister. The decision reflects a strategic alignment with the U.S. and focuses on Ukraine's recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:26 IST
Yulia Svyrydenko: Ukraine's New Prime Minister Amid Reshuffle

Ukraine's parliament has appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the country's new prime minister, with a majority vote of 262 lawmakers in the 450-seat chamber. This marks a major shift in President Zelenskiy's administration, aimed at reinvigorating the government's approach amid ongoing wartime conditions.

Svyrydenko, previously serving as Ukraine's economy minister and deputy prime minister, takes on her new role during a critical period. She succeeds Denys Shmyhal, who is expected to become the new defence minister, as part of Zelenskiy's comprehensive government overhaul since Russia's 2022 invasion.

President Zelenskiy emphasized the need for deregulation, enhanced economic ties with allies, and stronger measures against threats to Ukraine's sovereignty. Svyrydenko's U.S. connections, notably her agreements involving Ukrainian minerals, signify a strategic pivot towards international collaboration for national recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025