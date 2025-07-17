Yulia Svyrydenko: Ukraine's New Prime Minister Amid Reshuffle

Ukraine's parliament has appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the country's new prime minister, with a majority vote of 262 lawmakers in the 450-seat chamber. This marks a major shift in President Zelenskiy's administration, aimed at reinvigorating the government's approach amid ongoing wartime conditions.

Svyrydenko, previously serving as Ukraine's economy minister and deputy prime minister, takes on her new role during a critical period. She succeeds Denys Shmyhal, who is expected to become the new defence minister, as part of Zelenskiy's comprehensive government overhaul since Russia's 2022 invasion.

President Zelenskiy emphasized the need for deregulation, enhanced economic ties with allies, and stronger measures against threats to Ukraine's sovereignty. Svyrydenko's U.S. connections, notably her agreements involving Ukrainian minerals, signify a strategic pivot towards international collaboration for national recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)