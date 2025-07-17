James Graham's 'Make It Happen': Unraveling RBS and the 2008 Financial Crash

British playwright James Graham is set to unveil 'Make It Happen,' a play centered around the Royal Bank of Scotland's (RBS) infamous role in the 2008 financial crash. Known for his incisive portrayals of contemporary Britain, Graham casts a critical eye on the socio-political impacts that still echo today.

Starring 'Succession' actor Brian Cox, the play is a fictionalized satire that uniquely integrates the figure of Adam Smith, the father of modern economics, as a character. This creative approach examines the underpinnings of modern capitalism and the consequences of its missteps.

Set to premiere in Edinburgh, 'Make It Happen' is a timely exploration of financial crises and institutional failures. Graham's narrative promises to provoke thought and laughter through its blend of humor and drama, making complex economic themes accessible to a broader audience.

