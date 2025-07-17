South Africa Calls for Unified G20 Leadership Amid Rising Global Tensions

In an urgent plea at the G20 meeting in Durban, South Africa called for unified global leadership to confront challenges such as rising trade barriers and climate change. The country underlined its commitment to promoting an African agenda, particularly in addressing high debt burdens and securing funding for climate initiatives.

The absence of U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent underscored obstacles to G20 unity, though U.S. representation was assured by acting undersecretary Michael Kaplan. Disconnected participation from various countries compounded by tensions over tariffs raised questions about the G20's ability to form cohesive strategies.

With President Trump's aggressive trade policies looming, the risk of fragmentation within global economic forums was highlighted. German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil mentioned potential countermeasures in response to U.S. tariffs, as international leaders expressed concerns over protectionism and trade disruptions.