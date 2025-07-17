Left Menu

South Africa Calls for Unified G20 Leadership Amid Rising Global Tensions

South Africa, hosting the G20 meeting, urged cooperative global leadership to tackle rising trade barriers, emphasized climate funding, and addressed high debt burdens. U.S. Treasury Secretary's absence highlighted challenges to unity. Discussions on tariffs and global trade rule changes took center stage amid geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an urgent plea at the G20 meeting in Durban, South Africa called for unified global leadership to confront challenges such as rising trade barriers and climate change. The country underlined its commitment to promoting an African agenda, particularly in addressing high debt burdens and securing funding for climate initiatives.

The absence of U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent underscored obstacles to G20 unity, though U.S. representation was assured by acting undersecretary Michael Kaplan. Disconnected participation from various countries compounded by tensions over tariffs raised questions about the G20's ability to form cohesive strategies.

With President Trump's aggressive trade policies looming, the risk of fragmentation within global economic forums was highlighted. German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil mentioned potential countermeasures in response to U.S. tariffs, as international leaders expressed concerns over protectionism and trade disruptions.

