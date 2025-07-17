Trump's Planned Visit to Pakistan: A Diplomatic Milestone

U.S. President Donald Trump may be traveling to Pakistan this September, according to reports from two local television news channels. This event would mark the first visit by a sitting U.S. president in nearly two decades when President George W. Bush visited in 2006.

Despite the reports, Pakistan's foreign office stated it is unaware of any planned visit by Trump. However, an unexpected meeting between Trump and Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at the White House recently showed signs of improving U.S.-Pakistan relations.

While a spokesperson for the U.S. embassy in Islamabad said there is no announcement yet, further light on Trump's potential trip could come from the White House. Concurrently, India is set to host the Quad summit this year, involving the U.S., as part of strategies focusing on China's influence in the Indo-Pacific.

