In a strategic diplomatic shift, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy unveiled Olha Stefanishyna as the new ambassador to the United States, aiming to strengthen the weakened ties with Washington.

Zelenskiy, declaring the appointment on Telegram, stated that Stefanishyna would serve as a special presidential representative until all formalities are completed. The move aims to repair strained relations after the public clash between Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House last February.

Olha Stefanishyna, a key figure in Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration since 2020, is set to replace Ambassador Oksana Markarova. Markarova's standing was compromised after Republican accusations surfaced during the 2024 U.S. elections, pointing to her role in organizing an event seemingly aligned with Democratic interests.

