Left Menu

U.S. House Moves Forward on Key Crypto Legislation Despite Hurdles

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to pass major cryptocurrency legislation, including a regulatory framework for stablecoins. After intense negotiations, the bills are expected to advance, marking a first major crypto law in the U.S. and facilitating crypto integration into traditional markets. Conservative opposition remains strong, especially against central bank digital currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:43 IST
U.S. House Moves Forward on Key Crypto Legislation Despite Hurdles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. House of Representatives is on the verge of passing significant cryptocurrency legislation, including a framework for stablecoins. Scheduled to be discussed on Thursday, the legislation could represent a landmark moment for the digital assets market.

House lawmakers anticipate swift passage of the stablecoin bill, already approved by the Senate, which would soon be taken up by President Donald Trump. Despite initial conservative resistance, prolonged negotiations resulted in a compromise involving a ban on the central bank's issuance of digital currency, included in an unrelated defense bill.

This legislative progress arrives amid growing interest in stablecoins, seen as efficient tools for transferring money. However, debates continue about their impact and the implications of potential government-issued digital currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025