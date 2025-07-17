Left Menu

Dilip Ghosh's Exclusion Highlights BJP's Factional Rifts in West Bengal

Former West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh was not invited to PM Modi's rally in Durgapur, sparking discussions on internal party disunity. Despite recent public gestures of friendship with current state president Samik Bhattacharya, the episode reveals factional tensions within the party ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Updated: 17-07-2025 19:57 IST
In what appears to be a fresh indication of internal strife within the West Bengal BJP, ex-state president Dilip Ghosh announced Thursday that he would not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Durgapur as he was 'not invited.' Modi is scheduled to visit the state on Friday for a BJP rally and to unveil multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore.

Ghosh's exclusion from such a significant political event has reignited focus on the party's rumored factionalism, casting doubt on whether the state unit's recent unity display was authentic or simply for spectacle. Ghosh clarified he'd only be invited based on regional zones and awaits his invitation when Modi visits the Kolkata zone.

Political observers and party insiders suggest Ghosh's absence represents more than a mere technicality, potentially threatening the fragile peace maintained by new state president Samik Bhattacharya. The incident ignites further speculation about the BJP's internal struggles as the 2026 Assembly elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

