Syrian Conflict Escalates: Druze Minority Caught in the Crossfire

The Syrian conflict deepens as interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa accuses Israel of fragmenting Syria and vows to protect the Druze minority. U.S. intervention helped broker a ceasefire after government forces clashed with Druze fighters. The violence highlights the challenges Sharaa faces in stabilizing Syria amid Israeli airstrikes and intercommunal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development in the ongoing Syrian conflict, interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa accused Israel of attempting to fracture Syria's unity. He emphasized protection for the Druze minority after deadly clashes in the southern city of Sweida.

On Thursday, U.S. intervention successfully negotiated a ceasefire in the conflict, which saw government troops withdraw following intense fighting with Druze fighters. The violence, coupled with Israeli airstrikes in Damascus, underscores the challenges in ensuring regional stability.

U.N. diplomats are poised to address the tensions amid international concerns, as Sharaa works to strengthen Syria's national cohesion while navigating fragile relations with both the United States and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

