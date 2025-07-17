Syrian Conflict Escalates: Druze Minority Caught in the Crossfire

In a significant development in the ongoing Syrian conflict, interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa accused Israel of attempting to fracture Syria's unity. He emphasized protection for the Druze minority after deadly clashes in the southern city of Sweida.

On Thursday, U.S. intervention successfully negotiated a ceasefire in the conflict, which saw government troops withdraw following intense fighting with Druze fighters. The violence, coupled with Israeli airstrikes in Damascus, underscores the challenges in ensuring regional stability.

U.N. diplomats are poised to address the tensions amid international concerns, as Sharaa works to strengthen Syria's national cohesion while navigating fragile relations with both the United States and Israel.

