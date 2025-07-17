Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Election Rigging
The Congress accuses the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls of being a ploy to rig elections. Rahul Gandhi claims it's a BJP-driven misconduct, disenfranchising eligible voters. The EC insists it's a legitimacy check, but controversy grows amid allegations and legal actions against critics.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Bihar has been rocked by allegations from the Congress party accusing the Election Commission of engaging in a deliberate effort to rig upcoming elections through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Rahul Gandhi has openly charged the Commission with functioning as an 'Election Chori branch' under BJP influence.
The controversy ignited further when media figures like Ajit Anjum reported on the revision exercise. Anjum, whose reportage has sparked notable discussion, has been accused of inciting communal tension, an allegation he denies. Congress leaders assert the SIR is disenfranchising millions, prompting both public disquiet and legal challenges.
In defense, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar lauded the process as a measure to clean up the voter list, a statement issued even as the Supreme Court examines the program's implications. The contentious atmosphere underscores the deepening rift between opposition parties and election authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress MP Mallu Ravi expresses condolences towards victims of Sangareddy pharma factory accident
Congress' Jairam Ramesh, takes jibe at PM Modi's five nation tour, calls him "Super Premium Frequent Flier PM"
"Media twisting, tarnish my image":Karnataka Congress MLA BR Patil denies rift claims
MP Congress chief terms BJP govt "corrupt," hopes new state president Hemant Khandelwal brings "sternness"
"Congress wants 'tukde tukde' of Bharat": Poonawalla slams Ajoy Kumar for calling Sikkim a "neighbouring Country"