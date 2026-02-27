Trinamool Congress Announces Rajya Sabha Candidates

On Friday evening, the Trinamool Congress unveiled its candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with the lineup featuring minister Babul Supriyo, former Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, advocate Menaka Guruswamy, and actor Koel Mallick.

The Election Commission recently declared March 16 as the date for polling across 37 Rajya Sabha seats in various states, including West Bengal. The TMC expressed its heartfelt congratulations to the nominees.

Highlighting the party's values, Trinamool emphasized its longstanding dedication to the resilience, rights, and dignity of all Indians. Each candidate brings unique expertise, with Supriyo serving in the state cabinet, Kumar having led the Bengal police force, Guruswamy practicing law at the Supreme Court, and Mallick being a celebrated actor.

