Haryana's Debt Debate: Congress Calls for Transparency

The Congress has demanded a white paper on Haryana's rising debt, questioning financial management despite Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's assurances of responsible fiscal practices. The issue arose after Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda cited a significant increase in debt during the current government's tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:22 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Congress has raised concerns over the escalating debt levels in Haryana, urging the state government to release a white paper to clarify its financial situation. The demand was made during the ongoing Budget Session of the Haryana Assembly.

Senior Congress leader B B Batra called for transparency, asking the state to provide detailed figures illustrating the debt's trajectory from 2005 to the projected levels in 2026. The appeal follows Opposition Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda's claims that the debt has surged from Rs 60,000 crore to over Rs 5 lakh crore.

Responding to these allegations, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured that under the current BJP administration, the debt increase is significantly lower than during the previous Congress tenure. He emphasized the state's adherence to fiscal limits set by the 15th Finance Commission, indicating sound financial management.

