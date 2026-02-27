Left Menu

Bill Clinton Faces Congress in Epstein Inquiry: A Historic Deposition

Former President Bill Clinton testified before Congress regarding his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, asserting he was unaware of any abuse. While not accused of wrongdoing, his deposition signifies an unprecedented instance of a former president appearing before Congress in this context.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:31 IST
Bill Clinton Faces Congress in Epstein Inquiry: A Historic Deposition
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark event, former President Bill Clinton testified before Congress on Friday regarding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton maintained his innocence, stating he saw no signs of Epstein's abuse during their acquaintance.

This closed-door appearance marks the first instance of a former U.S. president being summoned to testify in such a scenario. While Clinton has not been accused of any illegal activity, lawmakers seek clarity on accountability concerning influential figures linked to Epstein.

The inquiry follows the 2019 suicide of Epstein, who faced sex trafficking charges. Despite Clinton's denials, photographs and travel records with Epstein have fueled public curiosity, prompting extensive questioning from the House Oversight Committee led by Republican Rep. James Comer.

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining

Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining

 India
2
U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

 Senegal
3
U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Rajasthan's Economic Leap: From Mount Abu to Abu Raj

Rajasthan's Economic Leap: From Mount Abu to Abu Raj

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026