Bill Clinton Faces Congress in Epstein Inquiry: A Historic Deposition

In a landmark event, former President Bill Clinton testified before Congress on Friday regarding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton maintained his innocence, stating he saw no signs of Epstein's abuse during their acquaintance.

This closed-door appearance marks the first instance of a former U.S. president being summoned to testify in such a scenario. While Clinton has not been accused of any illegal activity, lawmakers seek clarity on accountability concerning influential figures linked to Epstein.

The inquiry follows the 2019 suicide of Epstein, who faced sex trafficking charges. Despite Clinton's denials, photographs and travel records with Epstein have fueled public curiosity, prompting extensive questioning from the House Oversight Committee led by Republican Rep. James Comer.