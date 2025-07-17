Controversy Over ZPM's Tender Practices in Mizoram

The Congress unit in Mizoram has raised allegations against the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, for awarding contracts exceeding Rs 900 crore through selective tender processes. The Congress contends this goes against the manifesto commitments made by the ZPM prior to the 2023 assembly elections.

The opposition party recalled ZPM's earlier criticism of such restrictive practices under the Mizo National Front administration and pointed out that the party had promised to avoid excessive use of limited tenders upon coming to power. Yet, since December 2023, an alleged 47 contracts worth Rs 316.38 crore have been issued using selective tenders.

The Congress obtained information via the Right to Information Act revealing blanket approvals within the ZPM-led government for contracts up to Rs 629.17 crore under a capital investment scheme. This revelation adds to the claims of a significant deviation from the ZPM's pre-election promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)