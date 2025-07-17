Left Menu

Controversial Nomination: Emil Bove's Journey to the Federal Bench

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nomination of Emil Bove, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, for a lifetime federal appeals court judge position amid Democratic protests. Republicans supported Bove, a top Justice Department official. Democrats criticized his aggressive tactics and walked out during the contentious hearing.

17-07-2025
A U.S. Senate panel has advanced Emil Bove's nomination to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, defying protests from Democrats who oppose his nomination due to his past ties with Donald Trump.

The hearing devolved into a partisan clash as Republicans, led by Chuck Grassley, voted in favor, prompting Democrats, including Senator Cory Booker, to walk out.

Bove, known for his work as a federal terrorism prosecutor and senior Justice Department official, faces allegations of undermining the department's integrity and involvement in controversial Justice Department decisions.

