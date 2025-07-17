A New Dawn for Naga Peace Talks: Progress Amidst Challenges

In an effort to find a lasting solution to the longstanding Naga political issue, A K Mishra, the Indian government's interlocutor, conducted a joint meeting with Naga political group representatives in Nagaland's Chümoukedima on Thursday.

The meeting included two factions of the Working Committee of the NNPGs, one led by N Kitovi Zhimomi and another by Neokpao Konyak and Alezo Venuh. Mishra is also scheduled to meet the NSCN (K) Niki group during his visit.

The need for unity among Naga groups was reiterated by Isak Sumi, co-convenor of the Working Committee, as the process focuses on consolidation without being exclusive to NNPGs.

(With inputs from agencies.)