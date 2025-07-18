State Department Revamp Raises Concerns with Closure of Key Office

The abrupt closure of a crucial office within the U.S. State Department has sparked alarm and criticism among diplomats and lawmakers. The Office of Casualty Assistance, responsible for supporting diplomats and their families in cases of injury or death abroad, was unexpectedly shuttered last Friday.

This closure occurred amid efforts to repatriate a senior diplomat's remains following a fatal car crash in Mexico. The shutdown coincides with President Donald Trump's overhaul of the department, aiming to shrink government size and align it with his 'America First' agenda.

Critics argue that dismissing experienced specialized staff in critical international roles risks undermining America's ability to safeguard its diplomats overseas. The State Department claims it remains equipped to handle casualty situations, but the transition of these functions to a broader department raises concerns about the loss of expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)