White House Clarifies Trump's Health Amid Ankle Swelling Speculations

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed health concerns about President Donald Trump's ankles and hand. Reports confirm mild leg swelling with no thrombosis risk, attributed to chronic venous insufficiency. Makeup-covered bruises on Trump’s hand from frequent handshaking; overall, he’s in good health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 00:41 IST
White House Clarifies Trump's Health Amid Ankle Swelling Speculations
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House recently responded to growing health speculations regarding President Donald Trump. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read a letter from the president's doctor stating that Trump experiences mild ankle swelling due to chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in those 70 and older.

The medical evaluation found no evidence of more severe issues like deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. Doctors advise weight loss, regular walking, leg elevation, and possibly wearing compression stockings to manage his condition. Bruising on Trump's hand, reportedly covered by makeup, aligns with frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

Despite these concerns, Leavitt reassured that President Trump maintains excellent health and vowed to release the full doctor's letter to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

