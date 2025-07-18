White House Clarifies Trump's Health Amid Ankle Swelling Speculations

The White House recently responded to growing health speculations regarding President Donald Trump. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read a letter from the president's doctor stating that Trump experiences mild ankle swelling due to chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in those 70 and older.

The medical evaluation found no evidence of more severe issues like deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. Doctors advise weight loss, regular walking, leg elevation, and possibly wearing compression stockings to manage his condition. Bruising on Trump's hand, reportedly covered by makeup, aligns with frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

Despite these concerns, Leavitt reassured that President Trump maintains excellent health and vowed to release the full doctor's letter to the public.

