Trump Declines Special Prosecutor for Epstein Case Amidst Controversy

President Donald Trump has decided against appointing a special prosecutor for the Jeffrey Epstein case, despite pressure from his supporters and public scrutiny. The White House emphasized that the Justice Department is conducting a thorough review, dismissing the issue as politically motivated while Trump criticized supporters accusing them of aiding Democrats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 00:55 IST
President Donald Trump will not push for a special prosecutor in the Jeffrey Epstein case, according to a statement made by his press secretary on Thursday. This decision comes amidst growing pressure from some of his backers and increased public attention on Epstein's ties to influential individuals.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that Trump believes a special prosecutor is unnecessary. Instead, he has instructed the Justice Department, along with Attorney General Pam Bondi, to perform an exhaustive review. Leavitt dismissed the renewed interest as politically driven, blaming Democrats for previously ignoring the topic.

Epstein, a prominent financier, faced federal charges for sex-trafficking minors before his 2019 jailhouse suicide. Although the case was dropped following his death, it resurfaced recently when Trump's administration retracted its promise to release documents purportedly containing major revelations. This decision has infuriated loyal Trump supporters, whom he later criticized for undermining his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

