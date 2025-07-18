Left Menu

'Good Trouble Lives On': Nationwide Protests Honor John Lewis

Nationwide protests honoring the late John Lewis target Trump's policies on deportations and Medicaid cuts. Public Citizen and other groups demand peaceful demonstrations against authoritarianism. Chicago hosts a major rally, including a candlelight vigil for Lewis, as major demonstrations occur in cities like Atlanta and St. Louis.

On Thursday, protests erupted across more than 1,600 locations in the United States in opposition to President Donald Trump's controversial policies on mass deportations and Medicaid cutbacks. The coordinated 'Good Trouble Lives On' national day of action honored the legacy of the late Congressman and civil rights leader, John Lewis.

Largely peaceful demonstrations took place on streets, at courthouses, and in public spaces. Public Citizen co-president Lisa Gilbert stated in an online news briefing that America is grappling with a rise in authoritarianism as democratic rights and freedoms are under threat. The nonprofit organization, part of a coalition staging Thursday's protests, is known for challenging corporate power.

Chicago served as a flagship city for these protests, featuring a rally and a candlelight vigil for Lewis, while significant demonstrations were also held in Atlanta, St. Louis, Oakland, and Annapolis. Organizers emphasized a lively atmosphere, even as they criticized Trump's policies and his administration's conduct.

