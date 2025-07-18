Left Menu

Trump Urges Release of Epstein Case Grand Jury Testimony

U.S. President Donald Trump has requested Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all pertinent grand jury testimony related to Jeffrey Epstein, subject to court approval. Trump criticized the Democrats and suggested that the case should end. Bondi confirmed action to unseal the transcripts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 06:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 06:59 IST
Donald Trump

In a fresh development concerning the Jeffrey Epstein case, U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all relevant grand jury testimony, pending court approval.

Trump criticized what he termed as excessive publicity around Epstein, accusing the Democrats of perpetuating a 'scam' and insisting the matter should conclude immediately. His remarks were posted on the Truth Social platform.

Following Trump's statement, Attorney General Bondi announced via social media that the Justice Department is poised to seek court approval on Friday to unseal the grand jury transcripts, indicating a readiness to proceed with transparency.

