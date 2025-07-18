Left Menu

The Final Curtain Falls: Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to Conclude in 2026

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', a popular late-night program known for its satire, will end its run on CBS in May 2026. The decision, unrelated to show performance, stems from financial challenges. Paramount Global, CBS's parent company, is currently pursuing a merger with Skydance Media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 07:04 IST
The Final Curtain Falls: Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to Conclude in 2026
Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show', the leading late-night television program in the U.S., is set to conclude on CBS in May 2026. The announcement has left fans surprised and disappointed, as the beloved show has been a staple of late-night satire, particularly targeting figures such as former President Donald Trump.

According to CBS executives, the decision to end the show was driven purely by financial considerations and not by performance issues or content disputes. At the same time, Paramount Global, CBS's parent company, is progressing with a significant merger with Skydance Media valued at $8.4 billion, pending FCC approval.

Meanwhile, late-night viewing habits have shifted, with audiences gravitating towards streaming platforms, impacting traditional show ratings. Despite this trend, Colbert has expressed gratitude towards his colleagues, audience, and CBS executives for their support throughout the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025