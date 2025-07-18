The Final Curtain Falls: Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to Conclude in 2026
'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', a popular late-night program known for its satire, will end its run on CBS in May 2026. The decision, unrelated to show performance, stems from financial challenges. Paramount Global, CBS's parent company, is currently pursuing a merger with Skydance Media.
Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show', the leading late-night television program in the U.S., is set to conclude on CBS in May 2026. The announcement has left fans surprised and disappointed, as the beloved show has been a staple of late-night satire, particularly targeting figures such as former President Donald Trump.
According to CBS executives, the decision to end the show was driven purely by financial considerations and not by performance issues or content disputes. At the same time, Paramount Global, CBS's parent company, is progressing with a significant merger with Skydance Media valued at $8.4 billion, pending FCC approval.
Meanwhile, late-night viewing habits have shifted, with audiences gravitating towards streaming platforms, impacting traditional show ratings. Despite this trend, Colbert has expressed gratitude towards his colleagues, audience, and CBS executives for their support throughout the years.
(With inputs from agencies.)