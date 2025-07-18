Pilot Nomination Soars Amid Controversy: Trump's Pick for ICAO Ambassador

In a contentious move, President Donald Trump has nominated Jeffrey Anderson, an ex-Delta Air Lines pilot, as the U.S. ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). This decision has encountered opposition from a significant pilots' union, citing Anderson's backing of raising the retirement age for pilots as a concern.

The position at the Montreal-based ICAO has remained unfilled since July 2022 following the departure of C.B. 'Sully' Sullenberger. The union, representing over 79,000 pilots, has labeled Anderson as unqualified, fearing his views could isolate the U.S. in global aviation dynamics.

Despite criticism, the White House has defended the nomination, highlighting Anderson's extensive experience as a veteran naval aviator and a Delta pilot. The hope is that Anderson will bolster U.S. interests at ICAO, which plays an essential role in establishing aviation safety standards worldwide.