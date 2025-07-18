Indian Navy and Singapore's Seamless Maritime Ties: The 32nd SIMBEX Exercise

The Indian Navy will join forces with the Singapore Navy for the 32nd iteration of exercise SIMBEX, an enduring maritime collaboration exemplifying India's strategic engagement in the region. High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, highlighted the growing partnership, rooted over three decades ago, which is aligned with India's Vision SAGAR and Act East policy.

Regarded as one of the longest-running maritime exercises for India, SIMBEX signals the upward trajectory in Indian-Singaporean naval relations. At a gathering of over 200 guests aboard INS Shakti, Ambule emphasized the importance of cooperative engagement in addressing maritime challenges, with recent successful operations in the Arabian Sea further underscoring the need for collective action.

In addition to military collaboration, Ambule acknowledged cultural and economic exchanges boosting ties with ASEAN, particularly through India's maiden ASEAN-India Maritime exercise. As India celebrates six decades of bilateral relations with Singapore, the Indian fleet's visit reflects enduring goodwill and strategic foresight in fostering regional security and growth.

