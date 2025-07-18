Palaniswami Critiques DMK's Fishermen Concern and Katchatheevu Politics
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK for its lack of genuine concern for fishermen and accused them of politicizing the Katchatheevu issue during elections. He also highlighted his achievements in education, particularly implementing a 7.5% quota for state-run school students in medical courses.
AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has accused the ruling DMK of lacking real concern for fishermen, suggesting that the party only addresses the Katchatheevu islet issue during elections.
According to Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin raises the Katchatheevu matter solely to critique the BJP government at the national level.
Palaniswami also highlighted his administration's educational achievements, notably a 7.5% reservation in medical courses for students from state-run schools, arguing that such initiatives demonstrate genuine public concern beyond just political positioning.
