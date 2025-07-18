Palaniswami Critiques DMK's Fishermen Concern and Katchatheevu Politics

AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has accused the ruling DMK of lacking real concern for fishermen, suggesting that the party only addresses the Katchatheevu islet issue during elections.

According to Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin raises the Katchatheevu matter solely to critique the BJP government at the national level.

Palaniswami also highlighted his administration's educational achievements, notably a 7.5% reservation in medical courses for students from state-run schools, arguing that such initiatives demonstrate genuine public concern beyond just political positioning.