House Approves $9 Billion Cut; Debate Ignites Over Public Media and Foreign Aid

The U.S. House, led by Republicans, approved a $9 billion cut in public media and foreign aid proposed by President Trump. The Senate adjusted the proposed package to spare $400 million for global HIV/AIDS prevention. The decision stirred debates over spending priorities, transparency, and bipartisan cooperation.

The Republican-dominated U.S. House has approved President Trump's proposed $9 billion funding reduction impacting public media and foreign aid, awaiting presidential endorsement. The measure was narrowly passed, reflecting ongoing partisan tensions. It retained $400 million in funds for the global PEPFAR HIV/AIDS prevention program after Senate amendments.

Republican Representative Aaron Bean advocated for fiscal prudence, while Democratic leaders warned the cuts risked essential services, including emergency information for rural areas. Meanwhile, Republican internal disputes delayed proceedings, partly due to demands for transparency regarding Jeffrey Epstein's case.

A resolution calling for the release of Epstein-related documents sought to address these concerns but faced criticism for lacking enforceability. This contentious decision has revived debates over executive influence on congressional budgetary duties and highlighted pressures on bipartisan legislative processes.

