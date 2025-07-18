Rahul Gandhi Honors Oommen Chandy at Memorial Event

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the revered party figure Oommen Chandy at his grave located at the St George Church in Puthuppally.

Serving as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi laid flowers, lit a candle, and offered prayers at Chandy's grave. The visit was part of the commemoration organized to mark Chandy's second death anniversary.

Rahul attended a memorial meeting in Chandy's hometown and participated in handing over the keys to 12 newly constructed homes for the poor, a project undertaken by the Oommen Chandy Foundation. He also unveiled a charitable initiative named 'Smrititharangam', emphasizing his commitment to social welfare efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)