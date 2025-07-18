Nitish Kumar's Resounding Applause for Modi's Frequent Bihar Visits
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his frequent visits to the state, noting their importance for upcoming elections. At a rally in Motihari, Kumar highlighted Modi's commitment to Bihar's growth and the consistent support from the Union government.
Bihar's political landscape was the backdrop for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's glowing accolades for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a massive rally in Motihari. Kumar, aware of the significance of Modi's influence in the upcoming assembly elections, expressed gratitude for Modi's consequent visits to the state.
The rally, which saw seating arrangements for a staggering five lakh attendees, was bolstered by Kumar's emphasis on the progress achieved since his administration took the helm, contrasting past governance woes with current successes under Modi's supportive watch.
Kumar's praise wasn't merely about the Prime Minister's presence in Bihar but extended to efforts benefiting the state. His acknowledgment reflects a strategy to leverage the national leader's stature and appeal as political campaigns loom closer.
