Rahul Gandhi Criticizes RSS and CPI(M) for Lack of Empathy

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of India's Congress party, launched a scathing critique of the RSS and CPI(M) on Friday, accusing them of lacking empathy towards the populace.

Addressing a memorial gathering for former Kerala Chief Minister Chandy in Puthuppally, Gandhi insisted that while he opposes both organizations ideologically, his main issue is their apparent emotional disconnection from the people.

Gandhi expressed his belief that political leaders must empathize with citizens to truly lead, arguing that the absence of such connections is a significant failure in Indian politics today.

