Drought Threat Looms Over Western Assam: Five Districts Affected

A drought-like situation has emerged in five districts of western Assam, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma noted in a recent press conference.

The state cabinet is set to formally recognize the drought, following less-than-normal rainfall reported by the meteorological department and groundwater commission.

Affected farmers, covered under the Fasal Bima Yojana insurance scheme, can expect compensation according to guidelines. If the lack of rain persists, there may be a significant impact on paddy production in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)