Drought Threat Looms Over Western Assam: Five Districts Affected

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced a drought-like condition in five western districts. With significantly reduced rainfall, these areas face agricultural challenges. The cabinet will formally declare the drought, and affected farmers under the Fasal Bima Yojana can seek compensation. Continued low rainfall could worsen the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A drought-like situation has emerged in five districts of western Assam, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma noted in a recent press conference.

The state cabinet is set to formally recognize the drought, following less-than-normal rainfall reported by the meteorological department and groundwater commission.

Affected farmers, covered under the Fasal Bima Yojana insurance scheme, can expect compensation according to guidelines. If the lack of rain persists, there may be a significant impact on paddy production in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

