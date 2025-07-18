Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Kerala Congress Icons

Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited veteran politician A K Antony at his residence in Kerala and paid his condolences to the family of late C V Padmarajan. Both Antony and Padmarajan played significant roles in the state's politics. Gandhi's visit coincided with his attendance at Oommen Chandy's memorial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:13 IST
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure in the Congress party, made a notable visit to Kerala, paying respects to two influential political figures. On Friday, he visited A K Antony, a former Defence Minister and senior party member, at his residence in the state's capital, marking a courtesy call that underlined Antony's enduring influence in Kerala's political landscape.

During his visit, Gandhi also expressed his condolences to the family of C V Padmarajan, a distinguished former cabinet minister and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president, who passed away at the age of 94. Gandhi's visit to Padmarajan's family highlighted the Congress veteran's impactful contributions to the state's politics.

The trip aligned with Gandhi's attendance at a memorial for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, reinforcing his commitment to honoring Kerala's political heritage and connecting with the party's grassroots supporters. Both Antony and Chandy have played pivotal roles in shaping the political strategies of Congress in Kerala.

