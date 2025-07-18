Left Menu

Opposition's Last Stand: The Power of Question Hour in Parliament

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien criticizes the government for not holding a special session to discuss critical issues, emphasizing the importance of Question Hour as a tool for accountability. He points out the government's reluctance to allow opposition-led discussions and underscores the early announcement of the Monsoon session dates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:04 IST
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien lambasted the BJP-led government for its refusal to convene a special parliamentary session to address the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent developments, a demand fiercely voiced by opposition parties.

O'Brien highlighted that the Monsoon session, starting on Monday, was announced 45 days in advance, diverging from the usual 18-20 day notice period, suggesting a deliberate attempt by the NDA government to sidestep urgent discussions in both houses.

The TMC leader stressed that Question Hour remains crucial for holding the government accountable, despite its attempts to evade opposition-proposed debates since December 2023, labeling this avoidance as a 'dubious record.'

