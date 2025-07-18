Opposition's Last Stand: The Power of Question Hour in Parliament

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien lambasted the BJP-led government for its refusal to convene a special parliamentary session to address the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent developments, a demand fiercely voiced by opposition parties.

O'Brien highlighted that the Monsoon session, starting on Monday, was announced 45 days in advance, diverging from the usual 18-20 day notice period, suggesting a deliberate attempt by the NDA government to sidestep urgent discussions in both houses.

The TMC leader stressed that Question Hour remains crucial for holding the government accountable, despite its attempts to evade opposition-proposed debates since December 2023, labeling this avoidance as a 'dubious record.'

(With inputs from agencies.)