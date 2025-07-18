Left Menu

U.S. Plans to Trim G20's Agenda to Financial Roots

The United States, planning to take the G20 presidency, aims to focus on financial stability and reduce other working group priorities. This pared-down approach aligns with the Trump administration's 'America First' agenda and skepticism toward multilateral institutions, amid ongoing global economic and political tensions.

Updated: 18-07-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:28 IST
The United States is gearing up to streamline the focus of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies as it prepares to take on the presidency from South Africa next year. The shift aims to emphasize financial stability by concentrating on the leaders' summit and financial track.

This move reflects the Trump administration's 'America First' policy and its skepticism towards multilateral institutions like the G20. As part of this realignment, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has refrained from participating in several key meetings this year, signaling a scaled-back U.S. involvement.

Amid global economic challenges and political tensions, other G20 members have shown support for a more focused agenda. This strategy could potentially provide a framework for the U.S. to host foreign leaders, including China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin, in a less formal setting.

