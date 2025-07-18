New Tax Bill Sparks Debate: Wealthy Wins or Working Class Woes?
The recently passed tax and spending bill has been touted by Republicans as beneficial for working Americans, but a survey reveals most believe it favors the wealthy. Nearly two-thirds of adults expect advantages for the rich, while concerns rise over impacts on low and middle-income individuals.
Republican officials are advocating their recently enacted tax and spending bill as beneficial for working-class Americans. However, a recent survey shows that a majority perceive it as advantageous for the wealthy. The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research poll highlights that about two-thirds of US adults expect the new law will favor the affluent.
The survey reveals that approximately 60% believe the legislation will harm low-income people, and about half feel it could negatively impact the middle class. Republicans have started advertising the bill as a universal tax cut framework, while Democrats argue it predominantly benefits the affluent, especially citing cuts to social programs.
The poll suggests Republicans still have work to do in swaying public opinion. The hefty cost associated with the bill might be a deterrent for many. Trump's approval rating concerning government spending has decreased, with 60% of US adults feeling the government is overspending. This reflects a general skepticism about benefits for lower-income or middle-class populations.
