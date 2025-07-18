Left Menu

Merkel's Call for Peace: German Chancellor Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed the need for a Gaza ceasefire with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing the importance of safe access to humanitarian aid and voicing opposition to West Bank annexation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:41 IST
Merkel's Call for Peace: German Chancellor Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephone conversation on Friday, focusing on the escalating situation in Gaza. Chancellor Merz expressed Germany's hope for a swift ceasefire in the region.

The German leader underscored the critical need for humanitarian assistance to safely reach those in need in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the urgency of the situation as conveyed by a government spokesperson.

Furthermore, Chancellor Merz emphasized Germany's firm stance against any progress towards the annexation of the West Bank, reinforcing international concerns over the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025