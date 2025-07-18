Merkel's Call for Peace: German Chancellor Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephone conversation on Friday, focusing on the escalating situation in Gaza. Chancellor Merz expressed Germany's hope for a swift ceasefire in the region.

The German leader underscored the critical need for humanitarian assistance to safely reach those in need in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the urgency of the situation as conveyed by a government spokesperson.

Furthermore, Chancellor Merz emphasized Germany's firm stance against any progress towards the annexation of the West Bank, reinforcing international concerns over the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)